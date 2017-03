INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets pulled their goalie and then found a way to score the game-tying goal with just 35 seconds remaining.

Fort Wayne beats the Indy Fuel in a shootout after evening the score at 2-2 in the final moments of the third period. Jamie Schaafsma scored the game-tying goal and Pat Nagle shut the door for the victory in the shoot-out.

The Komets host Tulsa on Friday.