FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s time to start letting those playoff beards grow.

The Komets officially clinched their spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs with the Tulsa loss to Missouri this afternoon, 7-2. It’s the fourth straight year at Fort Wayne is headed to the postseason in the ECHL – and their 56th time in the history of the franchise.

They can thank the Oilers in person as the Komets host Tulsa on Friday at 8 P.M.