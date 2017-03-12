Indianapolis Jewish center evacuated after bomb threat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — People were evacuated from the Indianapolis Jewish Community Center after it received its second bomb threat in less than two weeks.

Indianapolis police searched the building on the city’s north side Sunday afternoon and issued an all-clear after nothing suspicious was found. The center then reopened.

The center was also closed for about an hour after a Feb. 27 bomb threat.

The Anti-Defamation League says some 150 threats targeting Jewish institutions have been received across the country since January.

The JCC received a bomb threat and is closed pending law enforcement's investigation https://t.co/rlwYfj1biB — JCC Indianapolis (@JCCIndianapolis) March 12, 2017