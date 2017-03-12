Child with autism missing from Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Jay County Sheriff’s Department have reported that a child went missing Sunday afternoon.

The 10-year-old boy has autism and went missing from 3702 S Como Rd. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pants, according to a press release from Jay County Sheriff.

No other information was provided, including the child’s name. The Jay County Sheriff’s Department indicated they did not have a photo of the child but have police are fire personnel searching for him.

The circumstances of his disappearance are also not known.

If you have any information call the Jay County Sheriff’s Department at 260-726-8188.