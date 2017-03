MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Valpo stuck the landing at girls gymnastics state to take home the team title.

Despite being in second place after two rotations, Bishop Dwenger couldn’t capitalize on their standings and finished in fourth overall place. The Saints Amy Weilbaker was the runner-up in vault and on the floor routine. Homestead’s Catherine Milne takes home a medal in the bars as well as vault.

Early E’Lycia finished in third place in the vault for Concordia Lutheran.