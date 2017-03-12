3/11 Boys Basketball – Regional Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ernie Banks might not have had this in mind when he said ‘Let’s play two.’

A grueling day of boys basketball regional semi-finals and finals – a double-header – as teams tried to advance to semi-state.

In 4A at Logansport, North Side beats Carmel in overtime, 52-49. At the Michigan City regional, Warsaw loses in the final to Merrillville, 50-46.

The Legends face Merrillville in semi-state next week.

In 3A at Marion, Bishop Luers eeks by Tipton in the regional fine, 54-50.

The Knights face Twin Lakes in semi-state next week.

In 2A, Busco loses to Marquette Catholic in the regional semi-final, 75-64. Central Noble’s season comes to a end with a 41-38 to Gary Roosevelt.

In 1A, Lakewood Park falls in the regional semi-final against Oregon-Davis, 66-50.