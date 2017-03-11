U.S. Attorney for Northern Indiana resigns

Related Coverage Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were appointed by the Obama Administration.

Sessions request for the attorneys to resign is not unprecedented. Both former President Obama and President George W. Bush asked for resignations of previous administration appointments.

Many federal prosecutors appointed by Obama have already left.

Saturday, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana David Capp submitted his resignation.

Capp said in a statement, “I had advised my office last summer that it was my plan to retire in 2017. I had been looking toward a June retirement, so this is just a few months earlier.”

He served in some capacity in the U.S. Attorney’s office for 31 years. He was nominated by Obama in 2009 and confirmed in 2010. He previously served as interim U.S. Attorney on three occasions and served as First Assistant between 1999 to 2007.

Capp earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and obtained his J.D. degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1997.

Capp grew up in the Gary area.

“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to serve all these years,” Capp said in an emailed statement. “The work we do in the United States Attorney’s Office has such an important positive impact on the citizens of northern Indiana. I want to thank the men and women of the USAO for their dedication and professionalism, day-in and day-out. They are the people that do the hard work!”

As a U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, Capp was the chief federal law enforcement officer and was responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil cases involving the U.S. government.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts across the country.

While Capp adhered to the request of Attorney General Sessions, Manhattan federal prosecutor Preet Bharara was fired Saturday after he refused an order to submit his resignation.