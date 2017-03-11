Trump protesters gather downtown to appeal to state leaders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An organization formed to resist the agenda of President Donald Trump planned a rally for Saturday afternoon on the Allen County Courthouse lawn.

The rally, beginning at 2 p.m. will include testimonials by individuals who say they will be negatively impacted by Trump’s legislation in an effort to appeal to Senators Todd Young and Joe Donnelly and Congressman Jim Banks. The event also includes music and presentations by a professional storyteller.

Protestors will be invited to send their thoughts on postcards to state leaders.

Indivisible Indiana, Third District organized the rally. The statewide organization started in December 2016 and is supported by the 12 counties of Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley.

The organization can be reached on Facebook.