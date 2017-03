SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (WANE) – Alex Poythress led seven Mad Ants in double figures with 23 points but it wasn’t enough as Fort Wayne fell at Santa Cruz 144-123 on Friday night.

Marquis Teague added 18 points while Stephan Hicks netted 17.

The Mad Ants continue their six-game road swing at the Los Angeles D-Fenders on Saturday night.