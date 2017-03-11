Police investigate suspicious death at south side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at a south side home.

Fort Wayne police responded to a home in the 400 block of Wiebke Street at 9:20 a.m. to assist paramedics with an unconscious person. Upon arrival, police and medics located a man dead inside the home, according to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The press release indicated that a resident came downstairs and located the man unconscious and immediately called 911.

The death is considered suspicious. Investigators are working to determine how and when the man died, and if foul play was involved.

Investigators are going door to door, checking if neighbors have any information to contribute and crime scene personnel are searching for any evidence that may exist, the press release said.

The cause and manner of death as well the identity of the man will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.