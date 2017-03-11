Philharmonic taps Grammy winning artist to present guitar concerto

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has booked a Grammy-winning artist to present a new guitar concerto Saturday evening.

Artist Jason Vieaux will present the Indiana premiere of a guitar concerto, composed by Dan Visconti. The concerto is an infusion of jazz, bluegrass and rock, according to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s website.

Vieaux won the 2015 Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for his album, Play.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Auer Performance Hall. Tickets are still on sale.

For more information about Vieaux, visit his website. To buy tickets for his show, visit Fort Wayne Philharmonic.