FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side can party like it’s 1995.

After a grueling day of regional basketball that included a victory over Homestead on Saturday morning, the Legends beat Carmel in overtime in the 4A regional final at Logansport H.S., 52-49.

North Side will make their first appearance at semi-state since 1995. They will play Merrillville.