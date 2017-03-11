Historic marker to recognize murder of 9 American Indians

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — A state historic marker will soon be dedicated in recognition of the 1824 murders of nine American Indians at a central Indiana village.

The public ceremony is set for March 22 in Pendleton on the attack’s 193rd anniversary.

The Indiana Historical Bureau says white men carried out the murders about eight miles from Pendleton. They killed men, women and children living at a winter camp. Three white men were hanged in 1825 for the murders, while the governor pardoned another man.

The bureau says it was a rare instance of American Indians obtaining justice for an attack by white men.