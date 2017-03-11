Fort Wayne to ‘Get Green’ Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne’s annual Get Green Fest, put on by Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters, is set to happen throughout the day Saturday.

The event happens on and around the Old Wells Street Bridge and promises to be the Summit City’s only family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and runs until midnight Saturday night.

The event draws people of all ages throughout the day and night. Live music, food trucks and drinks area available throughout the celebration, but several events are set for certain times.

The 5-Kilt Run-Walk gets underway at 9:30 a.m. and will follow a course along the River Greenway and around the north side of downtown.

The annual river greening, inspired by the Chicago tradition, will start at 11:00 a.m. Firefighters will turn the St. Marys River green using eco-friendly vegetable dye.

Competitors will face-off, testing their strength, throughout the afternoon in the Highland Games.

For a full list of events and map of the celebration, visit the official Get Green Fest website.