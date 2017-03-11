Driver charged for aiding in vehicle pursuit, shooting

Related Coverage Police: Man fires shotgun at vehicle during pursuit

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Steuben County Sherrif’s detectives charged a man said to be the driver in a Thursday morning incident involving a shotgun that was fired at another vehicle during a pursuit, the Steuben County Sherrif’s Department said.

Police responded to the area of CR 20 N near CR 100 E in Steuben County’s rural Pleasant Township at 2:30 a.m. Thursday on report of a person who was shot at while driving.

The victim told police he was pursued by a vehicle just before 1 a.m. after a verbal altercation in the parking lot of an Angola store and that his vehicle was struck by a shotgun blast, according to a press release from Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Harlee David Zeigler, 22, has been charged with one count of aiding in criminal recklessness involving a firearm, the press release said.

The press release indicated that Zeigler allegedly drove the vehicle that the shots were fired from. The shooter, Derek Bryner, 22 of Butler was arrested Thursday evening.

Ziegler is currently held in Steuben County Jail without bond on unrelated charges and is expected to appear in court on Monday for an initial hearing on the new offense.