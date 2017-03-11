Annual Pancake Breakfast to help F.O.P. charities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 12th annual “All you care to eat” Pancake and Sausage Breakfast is set for Saturday morning.

The event raises money for the Fraternal Order of Police’s Community Events Programs like “Kops for Kids,” “Bicycle Helmet Give-Away” and “Forgotten Families.”

Staff from two local Bob Evans Restaurants will serve up pancakes, sausages and toppings at the F.O.P. lodge at 2125 Olladale Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The cost is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for kids.

“To go” meals will also be available.