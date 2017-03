3/11 Boys Basketball Scoreboard – Regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A grueling day of basketball as regional semi-finals and regional finals took place to determine teams that would advance to semi-state. Here is a look at the score from the area.

SATURDAY REGIONALS

4A AT LOGANSPORTS H.S.

-SEMI-FINALS

NORTH SIDE 57 HOMESTEAD 38

CARMEL vs. MCCUTCHEON

-FINALS

NORTH SIDE VS. CARMEL/MCCUTCHEON

4A AT MICHIGAN CITY H.S.

-SEMI-FINALS

WARSAW vs. EAST CHICAGO CENTRAL

MERRILLVILLE vs. SOUTH BEND ADAMS

-FINALS

WARSAW/EAST CHICAGO CENTRAL VS. MERRILLVILLE/SOUTH BEND ADAMS

3A AT MARION H.S.

-SEMI-FINALS

BISHOP LUERS 66 FAIRFIELD 57

NEW HAVEN vs. TIPTON

-FINALS

BISHOP LUERS VS. NEW HAVEN/TIPTON

2A AT NORTH JUDSON H.S.

-SEMI-FINALS

CHURUBUSCO vs. MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

CENTRAL NOBLE vs. GARY ROOSEVELT

-FINALS

CHURUBUSCO/MARQUETTE CATHOLIC VS. CENTRAL NOBLE/GARY ROOSEVELT

2A AT LAPEL H.S.

-SEMI-FINALS

SOUTHWOOD vs. FRANKTON

COVINGTON vs. MADISON-GRANT

-FINALS

SOUTHWOOD/FRANKTON VS. COVINGTON/MADISON-GRANT

1A AT TRITON H.S.

-SEMI-FINALS

LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN vs. OREGON-DAVIS

TRI-COUNTY vs. GARY 21ST CENTURY

-FINALS

LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN/OREGON-DAVIS VS. TRI-COUNTY/GARY 21ST CENTURY