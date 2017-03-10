YWCA opens new location, all programs under one roof

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The YWCA recently opened its new facility, bringing all its services together to help women in our community.

“We’re really excited to finally have construction complete, our capital campaign complete and be able to show it off to the community,” President and CEO of YWCA Northeast Indiana Debbie Beckman said.

After a 12,000 sq. ft. addition and 10,000 sq. ft. remodel the new YWCA is open. Beckman said the new facility brings together administration and all its programs from racial justice to its expanded domestic violence program.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in the needs from both a domestic violence side and an addictions side, so we’re able to increase our beds from previously 65 total beds to 95 total beds,” Beckman said.

Also new at the facility starting next week is its addiction and recovery program. The YWCA teamed up with another non-profit: Hope House to provide addiction services to women in Northeast Indiana. Beckman said it’s important that program is in the same location as the domestic violence program.

“Often what we see is addictions and domestic violence go hand-in-hand, so we thought this was a way to bring together programs that were really aimed at how do we solve issues, particularly issues that women have and bring that empowerment full services to them,” Beckman said.

