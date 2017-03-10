Winner of $435M Powerball jackpot has come forward

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hoosier Lottery officials say the winner of last month’s $435.3 million Powerball drawing has come forward.

Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says a news conference will be held Monday afternoon in Indianapolis. He says lottery officials can’t say until then whether the person who purchased the winning ticket for the Feb. 22 drawing or a representative will speak at the news conference.

Indiana law allows jackpot prizes to be claimed by a limited liability corporation or legal trust, thus allowing winners to remain anonymous.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

The winning ticket for that jackpot was sold at a convenience store in the city of Lafayette, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The $435.3 million prize is the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.