Unlicensed driver admits to fatal hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The unlicensed driver of a Land Rover who drove over a man, killing him, more than a year ago has pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges.

Alejandro A. Gaytan, 36, admitted in Allen Superior Court on Friday to Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death and Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Traffic Offender for a Jan. 31, 2016, crash that left Jude A. Lamb dead in the middle of South Anthony Boulevard.

Police were called around 12:20 a.m. to South Anthony Boulevard near East Hollis Lane on a report that a man had been struck while crossing the road. The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene and responders found Lamb in critical condition. He would die shortly later.

Days later, police arrested Gaytan after receiving a CrimeStoppers tip. Police said they went to Gaytan’s Decatur home and spoke with his girlfriend, who said Gaytan came home that Sunday night and was sweating and getting sick.

The woman said Gaytan told her he ran over someone who was lying in the road in Fort Wayne.

In an interview with police, Gaytan said he was driving a 2003 green Land Rover when he saw a person in the road and tried to avoid hitting him, but struck his legs. He said he did not stop because he thought someone else would and he didn’t have a driver’s license and was afraid to go to jail.

Gaytan is scheduled to be sentenced March 30.