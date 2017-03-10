Thieves scour obituaries to target mourning Indiana families

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State police and local authorities are warning Indiana residents who recently lost loved ones that burglars in several counties have been scouring obituaries and social media to target families for break-ins while they’re attending funerals.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Aaron Shoults tells the Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2nebS27 ) the burglaries seen in his southern Indiana county aren’t random, but part of “a deliberate effort.”

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ann Wojas says burglars have targeted mourning families in Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties in northwest Indiana.

Wojas says families can protect themselves from such incidents by having someone stay at the home during the funeral and memorial services, locking all entryways and installing a security system. She says families can also ask local police for extra patrols on the home while residents are away.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com