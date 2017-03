FORT WAYNE, Ind. – As announced in an earlier release, defenseman Bobby Shea has returned to Fort Wayne from an AHL call-up to Rochester and the Komets have added rookie defenseman Ryan Lowney.

Also, the Komets have placed defenseman Dan Milan on injured reserve and center Jamie Schaafsma has been activated from the IR.

The Komets skate back-to-back games at Indy this weekend, tonight and Saturday night, both games starting at 7:35