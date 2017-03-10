Roth steps down at Blackhawk Christian volleyball coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Blackhawk Christian School has announced that Head Volleyball coach Lindsay Roth will be stepping away from her role in order to spend more time with her family.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Blackhawk Christian community for the past three years. The players and their families have made this such an amazing experience, and have treated my family like their own,” Roth said. “The decision to step away from head coaching was incredibly difficult, but I know God is calling me to give more of my time to my boys right now. I am blessed to have coached such a wonderful group of God-fearing young women.”

In her three years at Blackhawk Christian, Roth has reached new heights for the volleyball program. The Lady Braves have had three winning seasons of 24-9, 29-4, and 31-5 for an overall record of 84-18. Coach Roth continued the school’s streak of 6 straight Sectional championships and 4 straight regional championships by winning both Sectionals and Regionals in all three of her years. This past season was the culmination of the three years as the volleyball team earned Blackhawk’s first semi-state championship and state championship in school history.

“I am grateful for the three years that Lindsay invested in the Blackhawk Christian community and volleyball program,” Blackhawk Christian athletic director Joel Cotton stated. “The foundation that she has built, along with the culmination of winning a State Championship this past year are things that help leave a legacy and tradition that we can continue. We have had many discussions together about what the future looks like for Lindsay and her family and we support her decision. We know that she will continue to be a strong supporter of this program.”

Some of the postseason recognition included Roth being named the ICGSA Class 1A North girls coach of the Year. Blackhawk Christian had three All-State players in seniors Olivia Martin, Casey Bunner, and Brittany Greubel. Olivia Martin was also named the Mental Attitude Award winner at the IHSAA State Championships.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately.