New Haven in search of program’s first regional crown

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – For all wins the Bulldogs have racked up at Armstrong Arena over the years New Haven has yet to bring home a regional championship.

Bruce Stephens and the 2017 Bulldogs are looking to change that this weekend as they head to Marion for 3A regional play.

New Haven (19-7) will face Tipton (16-8) in the regional semifinals at noon on Saturday following the Bishop Luers/Fairfield game at 10 a.m. The winners of the semifinals will play in the regional title game at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are putting up 63.4 points a game while yielding just 56.1. Tipton scores 51.1 a night and gives up 41.0.

Stephens is in his third year leading the New Haven program and has tallied a 44-32 record.