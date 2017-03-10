Minivan crashes into lobby of Van Wert medical office

VAN WERT, Oh. (WANE) – A man driving a minivan crashed into the front lobby of a medical building in Van Wert Friday morning.

After receiving numerous 911 calls, police and firefighters responded to 1180 Professional Drive at 9:30 a.m. to find the vehicle completely inside the front lobby area of the medical office, according to a press release from Van Wert Police Department.

An investigation found that the driver was returning to the building to pick up a family member inside. The press release indicated that the driver failed to stop the minivan in the parking lot and accelerated forward, crashing through the lobby doors before coming to rest.

Only a few minor injuries were reported.