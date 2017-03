FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Zane Burke hit a game-winning runner as Maple Creek edged St. Charles in the March Middle School Madness city title game on Friday night at Spiece Fieldhouse.

Brenden Lytle of St. Charles hit a late three to tie the game before Burke’s game-winner.

Burke was named the tournament MVP as Maple Creek defeated Towles 59-50 in the semifinals. St. Charles beat McCullough 46-39 in the other semi.

Naylon Thompson of South Unity Lutheran won the 3-point shootout.