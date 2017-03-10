Man wanted in 2 Detroit homicides arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Fort Wayne Friday afternoon who was wanted in two homicides in Detroit, U.S. Marshal Supervisory Deputy Pamela Mozdzierz said.

After receiving information that the suspect, 21-year-old Otha Hurd was in the Fort Wayne area, Marshals and Fort Wayne police arrested Hurd at the Motel 6 located at 3003 W Coliseum Blvd.

Deputy Mozdzierz told NewsChannel 15 that Hurd had been wanted since February in the homicides of two people.

Hurd was arrested without incident and taken to the Allen County Jail where he awaits extradition.

Mozdzierz was unable to confirm whether or not Hurd was staying at the motel or what exactly led Marshals to Fort Wayne.