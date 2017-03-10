Indiana woman charged with murder in killing of mother, 85

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman accused of beating her 85-year-old mother with a fire extinguisher now faces a murder charge following her mother’s death.

St. Joseph County prosecutors filed a murder charge Friday against 59-year-old Annette Beedle after her mother died Thursday night at a hospital.

WSBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mt9tm5 ) that Beedle had initially faced an attempted murder charge when she was arrested after Tuesday’s attack left Mary Claypool critically injured.

Beedle was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon on the murder charge.

Investigators say she has admitted to assaulting her mother with a fire extinguisher at a Mishawaka home.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Beedle’s behalf.

___

Information from: WSBT-TV, http://www.wsbt.com/