Homeowner: Car left running in garage for nearly 12 hours

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE)-A man called 911 to report a fall, but when firefighters arrived, they ended up saving four lives. The Ram family is recovering after deadly levels of carbon monoxide filled their Huntertown home. Three of them have been released from the hospital while one remains in ICU.

Gurmail Ram said he left his truck running in the garage for nearly 12 hours. It all began when he decided to put air in the tires, Thursday night. Ram said he forgot to turn off the car after he was finished. Ram and his wife continued their evening– having dinner and going to bed– not knowing carbon monoxide was seeping into their home.

“Around 2:30 I heard some noise because [my wife] fell down in the bathroom,” said Ram. “I saw she fell on the sink.”

That was the first indication something was wrong. His wife was unconscious and Ram was desperately trying to help her. Then he realized he wasn’t feeling well either. Ram said he fell, too, sending his mother-in-law into a panic. That’s when Ram called 911.

“I tried to hug her strongly but I couldn’t pick her up,” he said. “I don’t know what happened to my body.”

Within minutes firefighters arrived at their home in the 1900 block of West Shoaff Road. They soon realized a car left running in the garage caused deadly levels of carbon monoxide to fill the home.

Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer, because it’s colorless, odorless and tasteless. Ram said a firefighter told them they were lucky. Ram said if the call was made 5 minutes later they all could have been dead. For that, Ram is grateful.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “I was very grateful.”