Holcomb to honor Holocaust survivor with Indiana’s top award

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor of Terre Haute will receive the state’s top honor.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that the 83-year-old Kor will be given the 2017 Sachem Award.

Kor founded the Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors museum in Terre Haute in 1985. An arsonist later torched the museum, but it was reopened in 2005.

The Jewish native of Romania was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments under Nazi doctor Josef Mengele before their liberation in 1945.

Holcomb says Kor is a “living embodiment of true compassion” who has fought against bigotry and hatred by educating the public.