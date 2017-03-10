Four saved in life-or-death carbon monoxide poisoning rescue

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) Deadly levels of carbon monoxide filled an Allen County home overnight Thursday, a discovery made just in time Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house in the 1900 block of West Shoaff Road on a report of a fall. When they got inside, they realized they had to quickly change into life-saving mode.

“If the gentleman inside the residence had not fallen and did not call 911, he would of slept through this and the story today would be about four dead people,” Huntertown Fire Cheif Mike Feely said about the dramatic rescue.

When the first responders got to the house, they quickly realized the problem was much more crucial than a fall. A car left running in the garage caused deadly levels of carbon monoxide to fill the home.

“These guys had to think on their feet, they reacted quickly and they got the patients to the hospital in a very expeditious manner,” Feely added about the firefighters.

Operations Chief Robert Borne responded to the call.

“We were dealing with patients who were unconscious, Borne said. “One was barely breathing. She actually stopped breathing at one point. Once on oxygen we were able to get her breathing again.”

An open window was the only sign that something happened at the house Friday afternoon. The residents were in the hospital, but expected to be released later in the day.

The firefighters say there is a life-saving lesson in the near-tragedy.

“Most homes don’t have carbon monoxide detectors,” Borne stressed. “Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer, because it’s colorless, oderless, tasteless and it can affect anyone and everyone. So, really having that detection in your home is key.”

Carbon monoxide detectors are available at most major retailers, along side smoke detectors.