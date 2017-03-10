Fort Wayne man wins $50K in Powerball drawing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local man is one of seven Powerball winners in the state since February.

Robert Radona purchased his ticket at the Meijer C-Stop off Lima Road for the February 15 Powerball drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

“I didn’t know what to think,” said Robert, who plans to use the money to buy a used car and pay off bills.

The six other winners were in Pendleton, Hammond, Michigan City, Greenfield, Henryville and Valparasio. The Hoosier Lottery states the overall odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 25.