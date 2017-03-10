Fort Wayne entertainer ‘Kelly the Clown’ laid to rest Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne-based entertainer known as ‘Kelly the Clown” was laid to rest Friday.

Francis James Kelly passed away Sunday at 90 years old and was laid to rest at Emmanuel Luthern Church.

According to his obituary, Kelly was born in 1926 in Yonkers, New York. He was a Wold War II army veteran and worked for Lincoln National Life for 38 years, and was a professional clown for 50.

Kelly dedicated his life to the clowning profession. He told NewsChannel 15 last year that the reports about clowns scaring children in cities around the country, including Fort Wayne, would hurt the industry.

“You don’t jump out like that and scare people at school like that. We never did that. It’s against the rules,” Kelly told NewsChannel 15.

He is survived by his three sons Tim, Chuck and Dan and his daughter Anne. He has 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Kelly’s wife Bernadette died in 2011, the obituary said.

For more information about Francis Kelly, visit his obituary at McComb and Sons Funeral Homes.