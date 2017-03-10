Colts release cornerback Patrick Robinson, sign punter Jeff Locke

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today released cornerback Patrick Robinson.

Robinson, 5-11, 191 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. He played in seven games last season and totaled 26 tackles (20 solo), five passes defensed and one forced fumble. In seven NFL seasons with the Colts (2016), San Diego Chargers (2015) and New Orleans Saints (2010-14), Robinson has compiled 260 tackles (211 solo), 10 interceptions, 59 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 1.0 sack.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent punter Jeff Locke.

Locke, 6-0, 195 pounds, spent the last four seasons (2013-16) with the Minnesota Vikings. He has played in 64 games and totaled 290 punts for 12,535 yards (43.2 avg./38.7 net avg.) with 101 punts inside the 20-yard line, 81 kicks of 50-plus yards and a long of 72 yards. Locke has appeared in one postseason contest and tallied five punts for 172 yards (34.4 avg./32.4 net avg.) and one punt inside the 20-yard line. He is Minnesota’s career leader in net punting average, fourth in punts downed inside the 20-yard line and fourth in gross average. Locke’s 17 career touchbacks on 283 punts (5.9 percent) is the lowest in Vikings’ history (min. 100 punts). He was originally selected by the Vikings in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of UCLA. Locke was born in Germany while his father was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force.

In 2016, Locke played in all 16 games and registered 74 punts for 3,155 yards (42.6 avg./39.0 net avg.) with a career-long 72-yard kick. He tied for fifth in the NFL and first in single-season franchise history with 34 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Locke appeared in all 16 games in 2015 and booted 66 punts for 2,746 yards (41.6 avg./37.8 net avg.) and 23 punts inside the 20-yard line. He also handled all holding duties on field goals and PATs. Locke made his postseason debut and tallied five punts for 172 yards (34.4 avg./32.4 net avg.) and one punt inside the 20-yard line in an NFC Wild Card game vs. Seattle. In 2014, he recorded 75 punts for 3,318 yards (44.2 avg./38.7 net avg.) and 21 punts inside the 20-yard line while handling all holding duties on field goals and PATs for all 16 games. As a rookie in 2013, Locke punted and handled holding duties on field goals and PATs in all 16 games. He compiled 75 punts for 3,316 yards (44.2 avg./39.2 net avg.) and 23 punts inside the 20-yard line. Locke set a Vikings rookie record in punts, ranked second in punts inside the 20-yard line, second in gross punting average and third in net average.