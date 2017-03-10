Colts add linebacker Barkevious Mingo on one-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Former New England linebacker Barkevious Mingo has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mingo’s deal is worth $2.5 million, his agent confirmed.

The move comes one day after Colts general manager Chris Ballard traded tight end Dwayne Allen and a sixth-round draft pick to New England for the Patriots’ fourth-round pick. The Colts confirmed that deal earlier in the afternoon.

Indy was in desperate need of linebackers. After outside linebacker Robert Mathis retired, the Colts’ top two outside linebackers — Erik Walden and Trent Cole — both became free agents. Ballard also released inside linebacker D’Qwell Jackson last month.

Mingo was Cleveland’s first-round draft pick in 2013, No. 6 overall. He has 72 tackles in his career including four in 2016, his only season with the Patriots.

