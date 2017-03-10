Central IN man convicted of killing 6-month-old daughter

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 22-year-old central Indiana man has been convicted of killing his 6-month-old daughter by throwing her, inflicting a skull fracture on the child.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said a jury deliberated three hours before finding Christopher Potts of Franklin guilty of battery resulting in death to a child under 14 in the September 2015 death of Felicity Anderson.

A coroner said the infant was found in a Franklin apartment suffering from the skull fracture. She was later pronounced dead at a Franklin hospital.

Prosecutors say Potts told investigators he had been angry when he threw the child.

Potts is due to be sentenced April 7.