Carroll hockey senior serves country and plays in state hockey title game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Andrew Squadrito likes to fly on and off the ice.

“When one of us takes a hit, we give it back to them,” the senior said.

Even as the Chargers go for the state title on Saturday – Carroll faces Culver Academy at the Ice Box in South Bend, Indiana at 6:30 P.M – the hard working forward is also beginning a different ascent to the top.

Squadrito recently enlisted in the Air Force without hesitation. He hopes to one day become a pilot. Along with homework and hockey practice, he has also already begun his service a few times a month at the base working on planes.

“We have pilots in my family before and my grandfather is in the air force, his stories and stuff and I just thought that it was the coolest thing,” Squadrito said. “I did research more and more and by my senior year that what I really want to do and so I joined the Air Force.”

After the state title game and graduation, he will attend Indiana State to major in aviation management and continue his progress with his new team.