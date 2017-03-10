Brett Favre to speak at Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will serve as keynote speaker at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana’s annual dinner in May.

The organization made the announcement on Friday. The 44th Annual Gourmet Dinner will be held May 23 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Favre spent 20 years in the National Football League including 16 as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in career pass completions, career pass attempts, and consecutive starts. The three-time MVP was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Proceeds from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana’s annual dinner benefit the agency and its mission to help local children reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one mentor relationships. Tickets for the dinner start at $300 and can be purchased by calling (888) 456-1600.