Bob Knight to appear with Gene Keady at the Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Bob Knight and Gene Keady faced each other plenty of times as the head basketball coaches of IU and Purdue respectively and now the two will appear together again, this time on the stage of Fort Wayne’s Embassy Theatre.

The two will reminisce and answer questions from Bob Hammel, longtime sports editor and journalist for the Bloomington Herald-Times who also co-authored two books with Knight.

An Evening with Coach Bob Knight and Coach Gene Keady with special guest Bob Hammel is set for Friday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public March 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $29, $45, $55, $99. Tickets are available at the STAR Bank box office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800.745.3000. A member presale starts Monday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Embassy memberships are available for purchase at the box office.

Knight spent 29 years with the Hoosiers where his squads won three national titles. He was fired in 2000 for what was described by school president Myles Brand as an “unacceptable pattern of behavior.”

Keady spent 25 years with the Boilermakers where his squads won six Big 10 titles and appeared in the NCAA tourney 18 times.

In their 41 head-to-head matchups over the years (highlighted by Knight’s infamous 1985 chair-throwing episode), they battled almost to a draw, with Purdue edging IU 21-20. Both coaches are multiple winners of the Big Ten and National Coach of the Year awards and members of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.