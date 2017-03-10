Aretha Franklin sought for Foellinger concert series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Aretha Franklin could perform at Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre this summer.

Could, because promoter Pacific Coast Concerts is currently working to seal a deal with the “Queen of Soul” about a possible mid-August concern, Fort Wayne Parks Department Director Al Moll told the Parks board on Thursday. The concert would be part of the Summer Concert Series at the Foellinger Theatre, which features acts largely secured by Pacific Coast Concerts.

If a Fort Wayne show were to happen, it would likely be a swan song for Franklin, who announced earlier this year that 2017 would be her “last year in concert.” The 74-year-old “Respect” and “Think” singer said she has one more album planned, with several tracks produced by Stevie Wonder, and will otherwise limit herself to “some select things” as she devotes more time to her grandchildren.

A Franklin show would add to a Summer Concert Series lineup at the Foellinger Theatre that already includes the likes of rockers Chicago, ZZ Top and The Beach Boys, along with Kansas, Christopher Cross and more. The full lineup was announced last week.

Moll also confirmed Thursday that pop group Barenaked Ladies had been added to the concert lineup.

Tickets for most shows went on sale Friday at the Foellinger Theatre website.