1 hurt after semis collide on U.S. 30 near Doyle Road

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A semi truck driver was seriously injured after slamming into the back of another semi on U.S. 30 in New Haven early Friday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Doyle Road.

The driver was trapped inside the cab of his truck and removed by firefighters. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi, an animal hauler, was empty when it barreled into the back of another semi carrying an unknown amount of plastics. The driver of the second semi was not hurt, according to police.

Police have not said why the driver didn’t stop.

The semi that caused the crash suffered extensive front-end damage. Most of the engine washed push into the cab and the front window was cracked in multiple places.

The front semi suffered damage to the back of the trailer.

The left lane of U.S. 30 was closed while emergency crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.