Spartans streaking way into regional play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead fans are hoping the third time is indeed a charm as the Spartans will face SAC rival North Side for the third time this season on Saturday morning when they square off in the Logansport 4A regional semifinals.

Homestead and North Side are scheduled to play at 10 a.m.

The Spartans fell by seven to the Legends in the SAC Holiday Tournament title game, then by two in the regular season in a 62-60 loss three weeks later.

Homestead is currently riding a 12-game winning streak. They’ve also been to the regional title game three years in a row.