Police: Man fires shotgun at vehicle during pursuit

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun at a vehicle he began pursuing after an argument that occurred early Thursday morning, Steuben County police said.

Police responded to the area of CR 20 N near CR 100 E in Steuben County’s rural Pleasant Township at 2:30 a.m. Thursday on report of a person who was shot at while driving.

The victim told police he was pursued by a vehicle just before 1 a.m. after a verbal altercation in the parking lot of an Angola store and that his vehicle was struck by a shotgun blast, according to a press release from Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Following a preliminary investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Derek Bailey Bryner of Butler without incident.

The press release said Bryner was taken to Steuben County Jail on one count of criminal recklessness involving a firearm. His bond is set at $5,000.

The incident is under investigation.