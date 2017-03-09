Meijer to offer home delivery starting in April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Meijer announced Thursday it will begin home delivery to customers in Fort Wayne and across the Midwest beginning April 13.

The discount retailer based in Grand Rapids already provides the service in the Detroit area.

Customers will need to sign up for Shipt, an online service that requires a monthly or yearly membership. According to Meijer, for $99 a year, Shipt will deliver all orders over $35 for free. There are more than 55,000 items available and Shipt deliveries will be available at most Meijer locations around the clock, seven days a week, with the exception of certain holidays.

After signing up for Shipt, members can shop for groceries, fresh produce, and everyday essentials including baby, health and beauty products. They can also note any preferences, choose a preferred delivery window and pay for their order with deliveries on some cases in as little as one hour after the order is placed.

For more information on how to become a Shipt member and to see the full coverage areas, go to www.shipt.com/Meijer. For more information on how to become a Shipt shopper go to https://www.shipt.com/be-a-shopper.