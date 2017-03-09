Manufactured housing plant closes in northern Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A manufactured housing company has closed a northern Indiana factory after operating it less than a year.

Skyline Corp. says it hadn’t been able to turn a profit at the Elkhart factory since it began leasing the facility last June. About 90 workers are losing their jobs with the closure.

Skyline CEO Richard Florea says the company is offering workers jobs at its plants in Wisconsin or Ohio and invited other Elkhart factories to take applications from them.

The Elkhart-based company posted a profit during its 2016 fiscal year after nine consecutive years of losses.

Florea said Skyline could re-establish production in Elkhart if it finds the right facility and the local labor market improves.

