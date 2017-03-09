Luers remains loose heading into boys basketball regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers is acting like they’ve been here before – even though they haven’t played in regionals in a few years.

The Knights advance to regionals for the first time in four years with a win over Columbia City in the sectional final. In the 3A bracket, Luers will face Fairfield on Saturday morning at 10 A.M.

It’s a relaxed group led by a deep group of seniors including J.J. Foster Jr., Anton Berry and Ray Walker. Luers hasn’t advanced all the way to semi-state since 2009.