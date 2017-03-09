Lafayette man gets 34 years in prison for death of daughter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 27-year-old western Indiana man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of his 8-month-old daughter.

Chad Giroux of Lafayette was sentenced Thursday for the November 2015 death of his daughter, Brylee. He also will spend one year on supervised probation

A coroner’s report determined the baby had not been fed up to three days before her death and likely had died several days before arriving at a hospital. The child also was missing muscle mass and body fat, and her hair was falling out. An autopsy determined Brylee died of asphyxiation.

The baby’s mother, Makenzie Shultz, is scheduled for a jury trial on May 16.