Dallas Mavericks sign Mad Ants forward Jared Uthoff

DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed guard Manny Harris and forward Jarrod Uthoff to 10-day contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Harris (6-5, 185) is a three-year veteran with career averages of 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 17.6 minutes in 89 games (20 starts) with Cleveland and the L.A. Lakers. After going undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft, Harris signed as a rookie free agent with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He saw action in 54 games (15 starts) during his rookie campaign with Cleveland and averaged 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 17.3 minutes. Harris was waived by the Cavaliers following his second season in Cleveland and spent the 2012-13 season in Ukraine with BC Azovmash. In 2013-14, he had a short stint back in the NBA with the Lakers that saw him average 8.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in just nine games.

Most recently, Harris was with the Texas Legends of the NBA Development League where he has averaged 26.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 39.2 minutes in 37 games (36 starts) this season.

The Detroit native was an early entry candidate into the NBA Draft after three collegiate seasons at Michigan where he averaged 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 34.0 minutes in 98 career games (97 starts).

Uthoff (6-9, 220) went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft and signed as a rookie free agent with the Toronto Raptors. He appeared in one preseason game for the Raptors before being waived on Oct. 22. He was acquired by Raptors 905 of the NBA Development League on Oct. 30 and was traded the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Jan. 27. In a combined 35 games (7 starts) in the D-League this season, Uthoff is averaging 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 23.9 minutes per contest.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native played collegiately at the University of Iowa and, as a senior, earned First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-America honors while averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.6 blocks. Uthoff joins Yogi Ferrell and A.J. Hammons as the third Maverick from the 2016 All-Big Ten First Team.

Harris will wear No. 6 and Uthoff will wear No. 19 for the Mavericks.