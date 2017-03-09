Busco makes emotional first trip to regionals in boys basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This trip has been 99 years in the making.

The Churubusco boys basketball team earned their emotional first sectional title in program history with the victory over Eastside in the 2A bracket, 65-56. The Eagles will face Marquette Catholic in the regional at North Judson on Saturday at 11 A.M.

“Saturday night was surreal a little bit,” first year head coach Chris Paul said. “I had an older gentleman bring a picture along of him in his uniform in the 50’s showing me in his Busco uniform so you start realizing very quickly that, yes, we won one now but we won it for a lot of people that tried and just haven’t had a chance to do what we did.”

The victory was also talked about in our nation’s capitol as Congressman Jim Banks spoke of the moment on the floor of Congress.

A celebration 99 years in the making…congrats to @BuscoBoysBball on winning the sectional title. pic.twitter.com/rb9wSxOFSg — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 9, 2017