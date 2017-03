CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears have released quarterback Jay Cutler after eight unfulfilling seasons that included just one postseason appearance. The Bears went 3-13 while Cutler missed 11 games due to thumb and shoulder injuries. Also in the NFL today, the Broncos traded quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Browns, the Buccaneers worked out a three-year deal with wide receiver DeSean Jackson, and wideout Alshon Jeffery accepted a one-year pact with the Eagles.

